‘I’ve Got A Secret’ Reboot Hosted By Katie Nolan In Works By Embassy Row, Werner Entertainment & Game Show Enterprises

A reimagining of the classic 1950s TV game show I’ve Got A Secret is in the works. Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, Werner Entertainment and Game Show Enterprises Studios, GSN’s production arm, have teamed to produce the pilot for a potential series, hosted by Katie Nolan (Friday Night Baseball), that will be available for network and syndication.

In the hour-long part game show and part comedic talk show, four celebrity panelists will try and figure out each contestant’s “secret,” drawn from pop culture both past and present, by asking them a series of yes or no questions. Celebrity panelists for the pilot include comedians Nikki Glaser, Colton Dunn, Cristela Alonso and Matteo Lane.

Nolan will keep an eye on the panelists as they unravel each secret – sometimes playing the role of referee and other times acting more like a ringleader. Contestants win a cash prize if they stump the panel.

I’ve Got A Secret is produced by Embassy Row, LLC and GSN’s Game Show Enterprises Studios based on the format owned by Werner Entertainment, Inc. Michael Davies, Tom Werner, Jay James, Eden Sutley and Michael Binkow serve as executive producers.