You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Searchlight Lands Theatrical Remake Rights To Oscar-Nominated Nat Geo Docu ‘Fire Of Love'
Read the full story

Isabela Merced Joins Cailee Spaeny In New ‘Alien’ Movie For 20th Century And Scott Free

Alien
Isabela Merced, 'Aliens' Cibelle Levi

EXCLUSIVE: After playing Juliet in 20th Century’s Romeo & Juliet spin-off Rosaline, Isabela Merced and 20th Century are teaming up again on one of the studios iconic IPs. Sources tell Deadline, Merced is set to co-star opposite Cailee Spaeny in 20th Century’s new Alien movie.

Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing.

20th Century had no comment.

Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will be front and center, again reigning terror against the humans that cross their paths. 

Related Story

Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi, Isabela Merced, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds & Iris Apatow Set For Buzzy Action Pic 'Ballerina Overdrive' From David Leitch & Kelly McCormick's 87North: EFM Hot Package

Merced recently starred as Juliet in the feature film Rosaline, 20th Century’s revisionist Romeo & Juliet tale opposite Kaitlyn Dever, streaming now on Hulu. She can be seen next as the lead in New Line’s Turtles All the Way Down, the upcoming film adaptation of John Green’s New York Times best-selling novel for HBOMax. She is also set to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web, based on the Marvel comics. 

Merced most recently appeared in Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan.  She also starred in the Netflix original thriller motion picture Sweet Girl opposite Jason Momoa and was the voice of Lucky Prescott in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed.

She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad