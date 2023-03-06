‘Insecure’ And ‘Ginny And Georgia’ Writer Mike Gauyo Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: M88 has signed Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia writer Mike Gauyo.

Gauyo also wrote for the critically acclaimed series, Insecure (HBO), Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia, and is the founder of the Black Boy Writes and Black Girl Writes Mentorship initiative, which is a yearlong program that provides pre-WGA Black writers with access towards becoming established screenwriters in entertainment. Of the mentorship initiative Mike says,

“I launched the program in hopes of creating a space for Black writers to have access towards a career in writing that otherwise may have felt out of their reach. I’m happy to sign with M88, who isn’t just dedicated to being stewards of my career, but is equally as invested in the success of my mentorship initiative and its goal of amplifying marginalized voices.”

Most recently, Gauyo co-created Send Help for AMC Network’s ALLBLK streaming platform and served as its co-showrunner and Executive Producer. The series is a love letter to first generation Haitian-Americans while also using surrealism to explore the subtle nuances of how trauma weaves itself into the fabric of one’s relationships.

Gauyo joins M88’s impressive roster of filmmakers, producers and directors which includes Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Blitz Bazawule, DeWanda Wise, Issa López, Gary Lennon, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Hemingway, Morgan Cooper and Nikyatu Jusu.

Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched the management company in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.

Gauyo continues to be represented by Brad Rosenfeld and Karen Kirkland at Culture Creative Entertainment and attorney Marcie Cleary at Frankfurt Kurnit, Klein, & Selz.