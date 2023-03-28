Showrunner/Producer Ingrid Escajeda Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Showrunner and producer Ingrid Escajeda has signed a first look deal with Universal TV to develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Escajeda also launched her own shingle, Sugarwitch Productions. Under the Sugarwitch banner, she will write, develop and produce her own projects as well as collaborate with other writers to supervise and produce their passion projects.

“I’m over the moon to be working with UTV,” said Escajeda in a statement. “My goal has always been to have a production company where writers feel inspired and protected. Given the incredible enthusiasm and support the UTV team has always shown me, I knew they were the perfect partners for it.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue working with Ingrid as a writer and showrunner, while at the same time becoming the home for her as a producer,” said Adam Giagni, Sr. Vice President, Drama Development for Universal Television. “She is a true visionary creator, and we can’t wait to help her establish the Sugarwitch brand.”

Sugarwitch Productions’ inaugural project is the horror/drama Hide, currently in development at Peacock with UTV producing. The series is based on the national bestselling novel by Kiersten White, in which fourteen competitors are invited to a mysterious hide-and-seek competition. Escajeda will pen the pilot and serve as EP/Showrunner. Jordan Davis, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment (The Equalizer, Magnum P.I.) will also executive produce.

Escajeda recently EPed the Apple TV+ science fiction series Silo, based on the novels by Hugh Howey and executive produced by Graham Yost. She also serves as showrunner and executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming Griselda, a limited series about the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, starring Sofia Vergara. The pact with UTV also represents a return to Escajeda’s comedy roots (ABC’s Better Off Ted) as she’ll be pursuing single-cam half-hours in addition to her drama slate.



Ingrid Escajeda is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney J.R. McGinnis of Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP.