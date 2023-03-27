‘Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny’ Eyes Cannes Film Festival Premiere

No shocker here as we first indicated to you, but Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is heading to the Cannes Film Festival for its world premiere. The pic hits the states on June 30 and France on June 28.

Sources have confirmed to us that Disney are in talks to debut the James Mangold directed, Steven Spielberg produced movie on the Croisette, however, Cannes Film Festival sources told Variety today that the pic was looking at day 2 (May 17) or day 3 (May 18) premiere. In sum, the festival “invited” Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; we’re hearing not all plans are locked down yet between Disney and Cannes, but it’s looking like a big splash.

The last Indiana Jones movie, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, made its world premiere at Cannes and received a near 4-minute standing ovation according to reports. That pic’s Cannes premiere (May 18) was much closer to its theatrical release date which opened on May 22 in the U.S./Canada and May 21 in France.

Going this early with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny more than a month before its theatrical release shows that Disney has an extreme confidence in the film, that it won’t upset as global reviews will break out of the festival.

Last year, Cannes Film Festival was part of the global launch for Top Gun: Maverick with star Tom Cruise receiving an honorary Palme d’Or and the pic a five minute standing ovation.

Disney and Cannes did not return request for comment.