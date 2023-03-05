‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Continues Awards Season Victory March With Sweep At Indie Spirits Heading Into Oscars

They’ve conquered the top prizes at the PGAs, DGAs and SAG Awards and two Golden Globes and this afternoon, A24’s highest grossing movie of all-time and 11x Oscar nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once took seven out of its eight Film Independent Spirit Award noms as wins, including Best Picture. The only nom the movie didn’t get as an award was Jamie Lee Curtis who was competing against Key Huy Quan in Best Supporting Performance.

Everything Everywhere All at Once beat out Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Todd Field’s Tar, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking and Ellie Foumbi’s Our Father, The Devil in the Best Pic Indie Spirit category.

A very emotional Michelle Yeoh continued her Best Actress win blaze with a win for Best Lead Performance (“I promise, no swearing tonight”). This after collecting Best Actress Comedy/Musical win at the Golden Globes, a Female Actor Lead at last weekend’s SAGs, and an ensemble win too.

The irony for the highest grossing indie movie of last year which grossed over $104M: Its journey started a year ago at its world premiere at the SXSW film festival.

The Spirits were gender neutral in their acting awards this year with men and women competing for supporting and lead awards.

Kicking off today, Key Huy Quan took Best Supporting Performance. He was one of ten nominated, even beating out fellow Best Supporting Everywhere nominee Jamie Lee Curtis.

Said the former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Goonies star-turned Everywhere star, “I am so incredibly proud to be part of the Everything Everywhere All at Once family. I want to emphasize the word ‘family’ because everyone on set, and especially our amazing crew, took such great care of each other [that we] never felt like we worked for anybody. The Daniels and producer Jonathan Wang made a point to make sure everyone feels equally important. We were there for one common reason and goal, and it was to bring something special to the big screen. I am so happy so many people have seen our movie, and at times I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.”

Next, the pic’s filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took Best Screenplay at the Spirits, beating out Tar, Catherine Called Birdy, After Yang and Women Talking. Later on in the show, they also took Best Director. Kwan in accepting the Best Picture prize reminded the tent how independent films impact the greater macro motion picture industry.

“When things are shaking and the cracks form in the foundations, that’s the best time to plant seeds. It is our job not just to adapt to the future, but also to actively dream up what kind of future we want to be working on living in. I just urge us all to dream really big. What we do here is going to flow upstream to the rest of the industry. We have a very special power, and it seems like a weakness because what we do is so small and scrappy. But that makes us flexible; that makes us able to move in a way the rest of the industry cannot. I urge you all to plant some seeds now, today,” exclaimed Kwan.

Then Stephanie Hsu won Best Breakthrough Performance and regaled the tent with a moment on set, during one of the final shoots where the crew cleaned up after the shot in what was a true moment of indie film spirit filmmaking. Hsu was elated because the Spirit win was one of the first major wins of the season. Hsu, in what is a new awards at the Spirits, bested Frankie Curio in Aftersun, Gracija Filipović in

Murina, Lily McInery in Palm Trees and Power Lines and Daniel Zolghardi in Funny Pages.

The film also won Best Editing for Paul Rogers’ work.

Overall, a breezy Indie Spirits show at roughly 2 and half hours. There’s something to be said for the show being streamed online — no major commercial breaks and pauses, and offstage awards, which occurs with the IFC broadcast. That’s a plus, even if this year’s Spirits host Hasen Minhaj is upset over the ceremony not being aired on IFC in lieu of the movie Semi-Pro.