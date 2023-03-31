IFC Films President Arianna Bocco Exits

Arianna Bocco, IFC Films President, is out at the distributor, Deadline has confirmed. Bocco is a 17 year vet at the indie label.

Bocco will be replaced in the interim by IFC Head of Acquisitions Scott Shooman. The Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group and CBS Films vet joined last year.

AMC Networks only had this to say, “IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems.”

“We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as Interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions,” the company added about Bocco’s sudden, jaw dropping departure.

Before IFC, Bocco worked in indie film packaging at Gersh NYC, as an SVP of Acquisitions at Miramax, and prior to that a VP of Acquisitions at New Line and Fine Line.

Variety first had the news about Bocco.

MORE.