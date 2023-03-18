Ian Metrose Exiting CBS Communications Role After 20-Year Stint

CBS talent relations executive Ian Metrose is leaving at the end of March, the company has confirmed.

“Ian decided to leave CBS at the end of his contract this month,” said a company statement. “We thank him for his 20 years leading network and studio events and wish him much success in his next role.”

Metrose exits as a SVP, Talent Relations & Special Events, CBS Communications, reporting to Chris Ender, EVP Communications, CBS Corp.

He had been implicated in attempts to interfere with an open investigation into allegations of sexual assault against former CBS CEO Moonves by a LAPD captain as outlined in a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James in November.

Metrose joined CBS in December 2003 as Director of Talent Relations & Special Events. Prior to CBS, he was Director of Special Events & Promotions at Fox Searchlight.