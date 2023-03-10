‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date At Netflix

Netflix has set May 30 for the Season 3 return of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Co-created by SNL alum and Detroiters star Robinson and SNL producer Zach Kanin, the six-episode sketch comedy series pokes fun at some of the most bizarre and mundane situations in life.

Written by Robinson and Kanin, each episode in the series runs between 16 and 18 minutes. It is produced by The Lonely Island, the company founded by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and Daniel Powell-run Irony Point, which produced The Break with Michelle Wolf and Inside Amy Schumer.

Schaffer, Samberg, and Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

The series won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series. Robinson won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

Robinson and Kanin will be honored with the Sketch Comedy Award at Variety’s Power of Comedy event tonight at SXSW.