Hulu Originals Renews First-Look Output Deal With American High



Hulu Originals has renewed its first-look output deal with American High.

The comedy production company, which first partnered with Hulu in 2019, has generated seven original films including Natalie Morales’ Plan B and Crush starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, with an eighth and final film of the original slate on the way.

Jason Zaro (Brigsby Bear) will serve as co-producer across the new slate of films for Hulu.

The renewed partnership comes after the release of It’s a Wonderful Binge in November 2022 that starred Kaitlin Olson, Danny Trejo, Nick Swardson and Tim Meadows. It was the sequel to the first Hulu original comedy under the American High banner, The Binge (starring Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden).

Up next, Hulu will release American High’s Miguel Wants to Fight, a coming-of-age comedy about a 17-year-old who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city. Miguel Wants to Fight stars Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha and Raul Castillo.

American High specializes in teen comedies and was founded in 2017 by writer, director and producer Jeremy Garelick (Murder Mystery 2, The Binge, The Wedding Ringer, The Break Up) and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. After acquiring an abandoned high school in Syracuse, NY, the company began operating a full-service production hub consisting of authentic film sets, soundstages, editing suites and a non-profit local film academy.