Hulu Bolsters Unscripted Slate With ‘Love In Fairhope,’ ‘Royal Rules Of Ohio’ and ‘Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs’

Hulu Originals has ordered the unscripted series Love in Fairhope, Royal Rules of Ohio and Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs.

Love in Fairhope follows five generations of women navigating life and love in the small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all. It’s from Evolution Media, Hello Sunshine and Tremont Road and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley and Benton Bohannon.

Royal Rules of Ohio is a docuseries following three first-generation, young Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. As the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms, the Agyekum sisters live a lavish life. But in the Ghanaian community, great privilege comes with great responsibility: behind closed doors, the sisters are living double lives that could unravel their family’s noble reputation. It’s from eOne and executive produced by Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Kim McKoy, Amy Callahan and Jayson Elmore.

Secrets and Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs follows 10 Muslim American sisters in Los Angeles. Even though the sisters keep secrets from each other, the No. 1 rule they live by is: family over everything. It’s from Half Yard Productions and executive produced by Nicole Sorrenti and Dirk Hoogstra from Half Yard, along with San Heng and Erika Bryant.

Other unscripted series from Hulu Originals include The Kardashians, The D’Amelio Show and Back in the Groove. Upcoming series include Drag Me to Dinner, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, and the second season of Taste the Nation hosted by Padma Lakshmi.

Rob Mills serves as EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. Belisa Balaban is SVP Unscripted Series and Documentaries, Hulu Originals. Dane Joseph is VP Unscripted Content Development.