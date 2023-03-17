Hulu Not Moving Forward On Untitled Ronny Chieng Pilot About Brooklyn Nets General Manager



Hulu is not moving forward with a pilot that was set to star comedian Ronny Chieng as the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

The project is from 20th Television, which hopes to find a new home for the pilot. The story is inspired by real-life Nets owner Joe Tsai.

It was being developed by producing partners Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

In the meantime, Chieng joined the cast of Interior Chinatown, a new series in the works for Hulu from 20th Television and creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name.

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history. Chieng will play Fatty Choi, Willis’s best friend whose passions include video games and malted beverages.

Chieng’s credits include The Daily Show, Young Rock, and Crazy Rich Asians.