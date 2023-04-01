Hugh Grant Names The One Film Project He Wishes He Could Erase From His Resume

Everyone has regrets. But if you’re a film star like Hugh Grant, your regrets keep reappearing on TV as a reminder.

Grant is out flogging his appearance in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” alongside costar Chris Pine.

Corden enticed Grant into a spirited game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The task: name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie,

Grant didn’t find that task challenging, admitting he’s “specialized in being bad for decades.” He did allow that while he could take the blame for his performances, he couldn’t shred his colleagues.

That said, Grant finally tabbed The Lady and the Highwayman as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

“I’m a highway man. I’m meant to be sexy,” Grant said. Instead, the film was “Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

“When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’”

Fans can forgive Grant that error, since his track record includes such hits as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary, 2 Weeks Notice and Love Actually, among others.