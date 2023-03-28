‘How Long Gone’ Podcast Signs With Talkhouse Network

EXCLUSIVE: How Long Gone, the culture podcast from Jason Stewart and Chris Black, has signed with the Talkhouse podcast network.

The move sees Stewart and Black, who record three podcasts a week, join the likes of Bjork and Santigold, who also have deals with the podcast company.

The deal will see Talkhouse handle distribution, ad sales, marketing and podcast-relevant partnerships and marks the first such deal for How Long Gone, which is currently on episode 473. The company said that the podcast has 500,000 monthly listeners.

Stewart and Back recently signed with CAA as part of a push to further its Hollywood credentials. The pair joke regularly on the show about the new opportunities that the talent agency is bringing them with much chat about a potential How Long Gone television show.

The podcast has featured interviews with the likes of Jeremy O. Harris, Whitney Port, Lili Anolik, Lena Dunham, Bret Easton Ellis, B.J. Novak, Goo Goo Dolls, Caroline Polachek and Cord Jefferson.

It launched in March 2020. The pair have just announced a new set of live tour dates in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and London, on the back of sold out shows featuring the likes of Alexa Chung, Alison Roman, Hari Nef, Joe Mande and John Early.

Talkhouse Podcast Network has similar deals with podcasts such as as Bjork: Sonic Symbolism, Jokermen and Santigold’s Noble Champions as well as its own Talkhouse podcast.

“We’re major fans of what Chris and Jason are doing. We’re excited to bring their particular brand of sophistication and nuance to even more fans and, importantly, more sexy as hell brands. We couldn’t be more honored to work and build together,” said Ian Wheeler, Founder of Talkhouse Creative Studio.

“We are very excited to partner with Talkhouse. They have a proven track record and great taste and will allow us to continue avoiding Patreon. Björk, Feist, The New Republic…How Long Gone makes sense,” added Black and Stewart.



