Former DGA Presidents Paris Barclay & Thomas Schlamme Named Co-Chairs Of Guild’s Outreach Team Ahead Of “Difficult” Contract Talks

Former Directors Guild presidents Paris Barclay and Thomas Schlamme have been named co-chairs of the DGA Outreach Team in advance of what the guild predicts will be “difficult” negotiations for a new film and TV contract, which are set to start May 10.

The guild says that the mission of the Outreach Team, which is which is made up of a broad cross section of DGA members, is to “support increased member engagement and awareness as we prepare for negotiations.” The DGA’s current contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers expires June 30.

“With their experience as former presidents of the DGA and their unrivaled knowledge of our industry, Paris and Tommy will serve as incredible representatives of our guild to our members as we prepare to win the best possible contract for our members,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “With their guidance, the DGA Outreach Team is ready to unite our 19,000 members to fight for our future.”

Said Jon Avnet, chair of the DGA Negotiations Committee: “Paris and Tommy are the strong, experienced leaders our Outreach Team needs as we prepare our membership for this upcoming round of negotiations with the studios. They understand exactly the issues our members care about and will play a crucial role in keeping us united as we head into this difficult round of negotiations.”

Barclay, currently the guild’s secretary-treasurer, served as president from 2013-17. Schlamme succeeded him in the post and currently is co-chair of the guild’s Creative Rights Television Committee. In a joint statement, they said: “We’re looking forward to joining the incredible DGA Outreach Team who have already stepped up to this vital role to ensure our members are informed, educated and mobilized and will keep them up to date about our efforts to win a contract that treats us fairly and with respect. These negotiations will shape the future of our industry, and we’re ready to fight for that future.”