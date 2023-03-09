Hollywood & Mind Summit Sets Speakers, Including Charlamagne Tha God, Master P

The inaugural Hollywood & Mind Summit has listed some of the speakers that will appear at the May 11 event, including Charlamagne Tha God, radio and television personality, media mogul and founder of The Mental Wealth Alliance; Christina Wootton, head of partnerships at Roblox; Vicky Cornell, wife of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and advocate for mental health and addiction recovery; and Percy “Master P” Miller, rapper, music producer and NAMI ambassador.

A first-of-its-kind venture, Hollywood & Mind focuses on leveraging the influence of the entertainment industry to elevate mental health, break stigma, and save lives.

The one-day event, to be held during Mental Health Awareness Month, will bring together executives and talent across television, film, music and digital with mental health experts for conversations on topics including mental health storytelling, the power of song, opportunities to elevate mental wellness through tech and gaming, and the evolution of partnerships among mental health organizations and creators.

Additional speakers at the even include Dr. Brook Bello, a Google Next Gen Policy Leader and Founder of VR Eval, an AI-enabled, game-based tool to support people experiencing mental health struggles; Devi Brown, Master Well-Being Educator and Chief Impact Officer at Chopra Global; Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at NAMI; Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Valerie June; Phil Schermer, CEO of Project Healthy Minds; Schroeder Stribling, President and CEO of Mental Health America; David E Tolchinsky, Head of the Northwestern’s Pritzker Pucker Studio Lab for the Promotion of Mental Health via Cinematic Arts; Carmela Wallace, Founder of Live Free 999 and mother of the late Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins; and Zak Williams, mental health advocate, founder of PYM and son of the late Robin Williams.

“The entertainment industry has unique and unrivaled influence to help stem our global mental health crisis,” said Cathy Applefeld Olson, veteran entertainment journalist and founder of Hollywood & Mind. “Our inaugural Summit will gather key stakeholders across Hollywood and the mental health sector to delve into essential conversations, share learnings and ask the next important questions.”

Hollywood & Mind will also host a launch party on the evening of May 11 at UTA that will feature networking opportunities and activations, including a Mindfulness Wall presented by Case Kenny, author and host of the podcast “New Mindset, Who Dis?” A limited number of tickets are available to the public. Ticket information will be available in the coming weeks at www.hollywood-mind.com.

Hollywood & Mind Summit partners include Founding Sponsor UTA, Marquee Sponsors Hallmark Media and Publicis Health, Event Sponsors Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures and MTV Entertainment Studios, and Supporting Partners Calm And Collected Music Group, FutureMood, Mayawell and Tixologi.



