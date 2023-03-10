Hiro Murai & Producing Partner Nate Matteson Part Ways

EXCLUSIVE: Hiro Murai and his producing partner Nate Matteson, who have exec produced series including HBO Max’s Station Eleven and FX’s The Bear, are parting ways.

Deadline understands that the parting of ways is amicable but the pair decided to strike out on their own. It comes four years after the launch of Super Frog Films.

We hear that former 42 exec Claudia Shin, who joined Super Frog in 2021 as VP of Film and Television, will continue to work with Murai to develop and produce projects. Murai and Matteson also have a development slate that they’ll both continue to support. Murai struck a first-look deal with FX in 2020.

The pair also produced The Choe Show for FX.

Filmmaker Murai is best known for his work on Donald Glover’s Atlanta, where he has directed over 25 episodes of the FX comedy. He also directed episodes of Station Eleven as well as episodes of Snowfall, Legion and Barry plus Donald Glover and Rihanna short film Guava Island. He has won a number of Emmys for his work on Atlanta.

Murai is also in various stages of development on several projects including his feature directorial debut, Man Alive, for 20th Century Fox and has had a successful stint directing music videos for artists including Glover’s Childish Gambino and Queens of the Stone Age.

Matteson was a former manager at Grandview, where he represented Murai as well as filmmakers including Kim Jee-Woon (Tale of Two Sisters), David Gelb (Chef’s Table), David Bruckner (The Night House), Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the creators of Showtime’s Yellowjackets and talent including Zazie Beetz, Cleopatra Coleman and Lamorne Morris.

He got his start working for Game of Thrones director David Nutter.