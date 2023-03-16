Lionsgate Dates ‘Ordinary Angels’ Drama Starring Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson

Lionsgate announced on Thursday that its Kingdom Story Company drama Ordinary Angels, starring 2x Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), will open wide on October 13th.

Related Story Universal Moves Up ‘Wicked’ Part 1 Release Date

The film is now set to debut against the continuation of horror classic The Exorcist from Universal, Peacock, Blumhouse and Morgan Creek.

Based on a remarkable true story, and directed by Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy), Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon Steves (Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it.

Also starring Nancy Travis and Tamala Jones, the film was penned by Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig. Producers included Kingdom Story Company’s Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin, as well as Roy Lee, ATO Pictures’ Dave Matthews, Stampede Ventures’ Jon Berg, Green Hummingbird Entertainment’s David Beal and Sarah Johnson, and Jonathan Dorfman.

Lionsgate recently announced that they will release Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, starring Jason Statham (F9), Hugh Grant (Glass Onion), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin), Cary Elwes (Rebel Moon) and Bugzy Malone (The Gentlemen), on March 3. The studio recently brought John Wick: Chapter 4 to SXSW ahead of its March 24th theatrical bow and will also soon release titles including Ray Romano’s directorial debut Somewhere in Queens (April 21) and the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (April 28), among others.