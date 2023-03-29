Hilarie Burton Morgan’s ‘It Couldn’t Happen Here’ Renewed At SundanceTV As AMC Networks Builds Out True-Crime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks is continuing its true-crime drive.

The company’s SundanceTV has renewed Hilarie Burton Morgan’s It Couldn’t Happen Here and has also ordered two new series as it ramps up its True Crime Story franchise.

It Couldn’t Happen Here returns for a second season, hosted by One Tree Hill and The Walking Dead star Burton Morgan.

Separately, it has ordered True Crime Story: Citizen Detective and Crimes of Entitlement (w/t). The three series will air on SundanceTV, AMC+ and SundanceNow.

Citizen Detective is a documentary series that examines true-crime stories through the eyes of the untrained amateur sleuths who solved them or are still trying to do so. Each episode spotlights one new crime and the crime-fighter determined to make sure the case he or she is obsessed with is ultimately classified as closed.

It comes from RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder and is exec produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Josh Bingham and Tom Campbell.

Crimes of Entitlement explores what happens when people who have little to gain and much to lose resort to criminal behavior. Blinded by their ego and sense of entitlement, they plan and execute the most elaborate crimes, to the point of absurdity. So, why do they do it? Each episode will examine one of those absurd crimes and the entitled people behind them.

It comes from Sidestilt Films, the company behind The Pez Outlaw documentary and is exec produced by Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel.

It Couldn’t Happen Here will feature another six episodes with Burton Morgan exploring more small-town American crime stories and how they impact these communities. The first season, for instance, helped secure freedom for Devonia Inman, who had been wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years.

It is produced by Bungalow Media and exec produced by Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Mike Powers for Bungalow Media + Entertainment, Hilarie Burton Morgan for Mischief Farm, Liz DeCesare and Meg Mortimer for Authentic Management Productions, and Dan Flaherty and Po Kutchins.

The move comes ahead of the launch of four-part limited series Look Into My Eyes, which explores the bizarre story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after 10 years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida where he practiced hypnosis on students after three teenage students died after a series of suspicious events.

Morgan said, “I know how special it is to partner with a studio, network, production company and crew who all see the value in doing things radically different in the true crime space. From the jump, we wanted to correct many of the predatory practices that exist in the genre, and instead lead with advocacy and compassion. The fact that fans have rallied and we are seeing real change is proof that we need to keep going and keep shining a light.”

Blake Callaway, General Manager of SundanceTV added, “True crime is more popular than ever, and SundanceTV has an exciting slate of original series that provide a unique and elevated take on the genre. Our goal is to give audiences something they love and to raise the profile of cases that were unsolved or perhaps unjust. Even better if we can have some real-world impact along the way. We are thrilled to have Hilarie bring her empathic approach to crime in small towns and her fierce advocacy back for another season of It Couldn’t Happen Here.”

Robert Friedman, executive producer of It Couldn’t Happen Here said, “We are so happy that SundanceTV is renewing the series and continuing their commitment to shining a light on small town justice. Their reach, along with Hilarie’s passion for sharing the stories of underserved individuals, will continue to make a big difference in bringing awareness to these communities.”