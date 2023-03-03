‘Hellboy’ Reboot ‘The Crooked Man’ Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White & ‘Resident Evil’ Actress Adeline Rudolph

EXCLUSIVE: Jefferson White (Yellowstone) will star as Tom Ferrell and Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) will play Bobbie Jo Song alongside Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) as Hellboy in Millennium’s reboot The Crooked Man, we can reveal.

As previously announced, Brian Taylor (Crank) will direct from a script penned by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

The movie, which is due to shoot in coming weeks in Bulgaria, will see Hellboy stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia with a rookie BPRD agent. There they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

As we covered yesterday, Deadpool 2 actor Kesy will take on the Hellboy role, which was previously portrayed on screen in the franchise by Ron Perlman and David Harbour.

The Crooked Man will be the first film in Millennium’s development slate with German film and TV distributor, Telepool, owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic will be a Millennium Media presentation in association with Dark Horse Entertainment. The Nu Boyana production is being produced in association with Campbell Grobman Film.

White is best known for his roles in Paramount hit Yellowstone, Endeavor’s Eileen, and IFC Films’ God’s Country. Upcoming projects include A24’s Civil War.

Rudolph is best known for her roles in Netflix’s Resident Evil with Ella Balinska, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW’s Riverdale. She will soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Creepers.

Rudolph is repped by APA and Luber Roklin Entertainment. White is repped by The Gersh Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.