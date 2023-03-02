‘Deadpool 2’ Star Jack Kesy Cast As Hellboy In Reboot ‘The Crooked Man’

Millennium Media’s Hellboy reboot The Crooked Man has its lead in the shape of Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2).

Kesy is best known for playing Black Tom in Deadpool 2, and for movies WB’s 12 Strong and Baywatch, as well as series Claws and The Strain.

As previously announced, Brian Taylor (Crank) will be directing with a script penned by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

The movie, which is due to shoot in coming months, will see Hellboy stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia with a rookie BPRD agent. There they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

Additional casting is in the works.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost,” said co-President of Millennium Media, Jonathan Yunger.

The Crooked Man will be the first film in Millennium’s development slate with German film and TV distributor, Telepool, owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kesy can currently be seen starring in the Lionsgate feature Dark Web: Cicadia 3301 opposite Alan Ritchson. He most recently played Sgt. Josh Kirk in the Millennium feature The Outpost, opposite Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood as well as the role of Thunder in Tom Clancy’s Amazon feature Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan. Upcoming films include Paramount feature Sheroes and Netflix feature The Killer.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be a Millennium Media presentation in association with Dark Horse Entertainment. The Nu Boyana production is being produced in association with Campbell Grobman Film.

