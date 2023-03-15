Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

James Gunn To Direct His Script ‘Superman: Legacy’, Pic To Blast Off New DC Multiverse ‘Chapter One, Gods & Monsters’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Fremantle, Lionsgate & Legendary Pursuing Hasbro's eOne As Sale Process Enters Final Stage
Read the full story

‘Loki’ Creator Michael Waldron Launches New Company Anomaly Pictures With Producing Partner Adam Fasullo

Michael Waldron, Adam Fasullo Sunshine Sachs

EXCLUSIVE: Following another wildly successful year, Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron is launching a new feature film and TV production company, Anomaly Pictures, with his producing partner Adam Fasullo. The new banner believes that popcorn entertainment can also be prestige entertainment. At the heart of every project lies the question: What if this was good?

The launch comes on the heels of Waldron also renewing his overall deal with Disney and Marvel Studios, where he not only has seen hits with the Loki series (with season 2 premiering this year) and the Doctor Strange sequel but was also recently tapped to pen Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel. As for how the company came together, Waldron and Fasullo first met and became fast friends developing and setting up the critically acclaimed series Heels at Starz. That show is set to have its second season premiere this year and the duo will look to develop more projects in years to come.

Related Story

'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka', 'American Born Chinese' Among First Looks In Disney+ 2023 Preview Video

Waldron is the creator and executive producer of the record-setting Disney+ Series Loki and wrote Marvel’s top grossing film of 2022, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Next for him at Marvel is writing Avengers: Secret Wars, the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

Fasullo hails from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, where he served as Vice President of Development and Production throughout the company’s Netflix deal. During his tenure, he oversaw the hit series Midnight MassThe Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club. Before Intrepid, Fasullo spent 6 years at Paramount where he aided in the studio’s re-launch of Paramount Television. He oversaw development and production of Intrepid’s breakout hit The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix, global sensation Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon, the Emmy-Nominated Station Eleven for HBOMax, and the upcoming The Venery of Samantha Bird for Starz.

Waldron is repped by CAA and Grandview.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad