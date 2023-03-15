‘Loki’ Creator Michael Waldron Launches New Company Anomaly Pictures With Producing Partner Adam Fasullo

EXCLUSIVE: Following another wildly successful year, Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron is launching a new feature film and TV production company, Anomaly Pictures, with his producing partner Adam Fasullo. The new banner believes that popcorn entertainment can also be prestige entertainment. At the heart of every project lies the question: What if this was good?

The launch comes on the heels of Waldron also renewing his overall deal with Disney and Marvel Studios, where he not only has seen hits with the Loki series (with season 2 premiering this year) and the Doctor Strange sequel but was also recently tapped to pen Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel. As for how the company came together, Waldron and Fasullo first met and became fast friends developing and setting up the critically acclaimed series Heels at Starz. That show is set to have its second season premiere this year and the duo will look to develop more projects in years to come.

Waldron is the creator and executive producer of the record-setting Disney+ Series Loki and wrote Marvel’s top grossing film of 2022, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Next for him at Marvel is writing Avengers: Secret Wars, the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

Fasullo hails from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, where he served as Vice President of Development and Production throughout the company’s Netflix deal. During his tenure, he oversaw the hit series Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club. Before Intrepid, Fasullo spent 6 years at Paramount where he aided in the studio’s re-launch of Paramount Television. He oversaw development and production of Intrepid’s breakout hit The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix, global sensation Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon, the Emmy-Nominated Station Eleven for HBOMax, and the upcoming The Venery of Samantha Bird for Starz.

Waldron is repped by CAA and Grandview.