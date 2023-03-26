HBO Max’s ‘Gordita Chronicles’ Showrunner Says Show’s Cancellation Is Part Of A “Diversity Problem” In Hollywood

Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz is opening up about her feelings on the cancellation of Gordita Chronicles, the HBO Max show about a chubby Dominican girl growing up in the 1980s.

“Not only was it disappointing when we heard about the cancellation, it was a shock because we were working to start shooting [Season 2] a few weeks later,” she told Rolling Stone. “It felt very unjust. It didn’t matter that our show was beloved, it didn’t matter that we had good audience numbers. It didn’t matter that we were writing about content that was important for underrepresented communities. None of that mattered.”

The show that starred Olivia Goncalves as the endearing Cucu dropped in June 2022 on the streamer only to be canceled a month later. HBO Max would remove the show entirely from its service by December 2022.

For Muñoz-Liebowitz, having a show where she felt seen “felt like I was reading about my own family.” However, the showrunner says that the lack of backing the series received from executives talks about a great problem in Hollywood.

“It’s wild to have to fight so hard to keep your content on the air,” Muñoz-Liebowitz added. “And a big part of it is the demographics of the people making choices on the business side. If we don’t have executive talent who see themselves in the material, they’re not going to care enough to fight for something because they don’t connect to it. And again, this is a piece of a diversity problem that we have in Hollywood right now.”