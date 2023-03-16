‘Hacks’ Actor Johnny Sibilly Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly for representation.

Best known for his role as Wilson in the first two seasons of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, Sibilly will return for Season 3 this year.

Sibilly previously starred as Noah Hernandez in the Peacock Original series, Queer As Folk. He has also appeared opposite CAA client Billy Porter in the FX series Pose, and alongside CAA client Liza Koshy in YouTube’s Liza On Demand.

As a content creator, Sibilly is a fervent advocate for LGBTQ+ and Latino rights, growing a considerable social following as a result of his progressive and comedic voice that includes his popular online character, “Julissa.” He has also partnered with brands including Viktor&Rolf, AT&T, 21 Seeds, Smirnoff, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nissan, Oculus, and Bonobos.

Sibilly is managed by Lisa Filipelli and Paul Luckenbaugh at Select Management, and attorneys JR McGinnis and Star Tyner at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.