Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks Exclusive Deal With Audible

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Hacks’ Actor Johnny Sibilly Signs With CAA

Johnny Sibilly, Hacks actor
Kyle Kreger

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly for representation.

Best known for his role as Wilson in the first two seasons of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, Sibilly will return for Season 3 this year.

Sibilly previously starred as Noah Hernandez in the Peacock Original series, Queer As Folk. He has also appeared opposite CAA client Billy Porter in the FX series Pose, and alongside CAA client Liza Koshy in YouTube’s Liza On Demand.

As a content creator, Sibilly is a fervent advocate for LGBTQ+ and Latino rights, growing a considerable social following as a result of his progressive and comedic voice that includes his popular online character, “Julissa.” He has also partnered with brands including Viktor&Rolf, AT&T, 21 Seeds, Smirnoff, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nissan, Oculus, and Bonobos.

Sibilly is managed by Lisa Filipelli and Paul Luckenbaugh at Select Management, and attorneys JR McGinnis and Star Tyner at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad