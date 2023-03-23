Gunter Nezhoda Dies: ‘Storage Wars’ Favorite Was 67

Gunter Nezhoda, a recurring and popular competitive bidder in A&E’s long-running show Storage Wars, died Tuesday in Utah six months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He was 67.

His death was announced in an Instagram video posted by his son Rene Nezhoda.

In the video, Rene Nezhoda says that his father was a smoker for 30 years and while the family remained hopeful throughout the last six months his condition had recently deteriorated to the point where doctors could do no more. Rene Nezhoda said his father passed away peaceful in his sleep, adding, “no more pain.”

“He was one of the guys on Storage Wars that never really got any hate,” Rene Nezhoda said. “People just loved being around him.”

Storage Wars chronicles professional buyers of abandoned storage units as they bid against one another on units sight-unseen (or mostly unseen).

Gunter Nezhoda recurred on the series as a buyer from 2015 to 2019. A native of Austria and Las Vegas resident, Nezhoda was also a photographer, bass guitar player and occasional actor in such films as The Haunting at Death Valley Junction (2020) and Do Not Disturb (2014).