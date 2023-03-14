Gunpowder & Sky Bolsters Development Team With Unscripted & Scripted Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky, the production company behind Showtime’s Sheryl and Discovery+’s Werner Herzog-narrated Last Exit: Space, is staffing up.

The company, founded by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, has hired Catti Alvarez as VP, Unscripted Development and Natalie Gergely as VP, Scripted Development.

Alvarez will report to Art Lyons, SVP of Unscripted Development, with Gergely reporting to CEO Toffler.

Alvarez was previously at Fly on the Wall Entertainment, most recently as Director of Development, where she worked on shows such as CBS’ Million Dollar Mile, Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen, Freevee’s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis and several YouTube projects including A Day in the Live. She also previously worked at Spike TV and CAA.

Gergely previously served as the Director of Development for Abominable Pictures, which produced Netflix’s U.S. remake of Murderville, Medical Police, Wet Hot American Summer and Childrens Hospital. Before Abominable, she was Manager of Original Programming and Development at Comedy Central where she worked on shows such as Key & Peele and @midnight.

“With our growing slate of narrative and unscripted features, series and podcasts, it was time to add two more innovative, tireless and talented bodies to the team to keep pushing us to take risks with provocative storytelling,” said Toffler.

“I’ve watched and admired Gunpowder & Sky’s storytelling audacity for quite some time,” said Alvarez. “I’m ecstatic to join a team so willing to push boundaries.”

“Gunpowder & Sky has become known as a bold, distinctive studio which perfectly aligns with my passions,” added Gergely. “I’m thrilled to be a part of its growing team of talented and innovative creatives.”