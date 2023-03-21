Guinness World Records Launches First Ever TV Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Guinness World Records, the iconic British institution that has been running for nearly 70 years, has launched its first ever TV channel.

Guinness World Records and the recently-launched GWR Studios have tied with U.S. streamer Atmosphere on the FAST network.

Shows such as GWR original Guinness World Records: Gone Viral will launch on the network along with a number of shows that focus on sports or fitness record-breaking.

Launching in 1955 as the Guinness Book of Records before changing name in 1999, the institution publishes an annual world-renowned book, which carries the latest recordbreakers. Today, the offering has transformed into a multimedia brand.

Kathryn Hubbard, Head of Licensing at Guinness World Records, called the channel a “pinnacle moment for both GWR Studios and Guinness World Records in general.”

“It presents an amazing opportunity to curate and showcase the very best of our content in partnership with Atmosphere, an industry innovator that excels in discovering and reaching new audiences the world over,” she added.

Atmosphere tied similarly with Trusted Media Brands earlier this year, while GWR Studios, which launched late last year, recently struck a content partnership with on-demand service WeShort.