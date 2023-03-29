‘Grown-ish’ To End With Season 6 On Freeform; Episodes Will Debut This Summer

Grown-ish is coming to an end at Freeform. The series upcoming sixth season will be its last.

Season 6 will air in two parts, with the first half premiering this summer. Season 6B will air in 2024.

The series plans to welcome some big guest stars for the final season, including Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals. During Season 6, Grown-ish will also hit its 100th episodes.

Freeform recently underwent a regime change, as Tara Duncan relinquished her duties to focus on Onyx Collective, and Simran Sethi took charge of the youth-skewing cable network in addition to her ABC duties. However, Deadline hears that the decision to end Grown-ish was a creative one that wasn’t impacted by the change in leadership. Sethi shepherded Grown-ish during her previous stint at Freeform as SVP, Scripted Development from 2015-17.

Grown-ish, which is a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish, premiered in 2018. It originally followed Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey as she left home to attend college. Season 5 saw Marcus Scribner take up the mantle from Shahidi as Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U.

On the heels of her graduation, Junior has been attempting to transition out from under her shadow and make his own mark on the campus.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of,” creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement.

In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, the series stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle will serve as showrunner for Season 6, succeeding Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who were co-showrunners last season.