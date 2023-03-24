‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 20 – Will Ellen Pompeo Return?

Grey’s Anatomy continues to write TV history with a renewal for a landmark 20th season, extending its record as the longest running primetime medical drama. Along with the pickup, which was fully expected, ABC also confirmed Deadline’s report that Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner for season 20. She replaces longtime Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is leaving both series at the end of this season.

For the past several years, ABC had renewed Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 in tandem. I hear deals for Station 19 are still being worked out and the first responder drama is likely coming back.

Meg Marinis

After the big sendoff episode for Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in the midseason premiere, she will be returning for the Season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy on May 18. While there is no acting deal for her beyond this season, I hear there is likelihood that she will appear on the show next season. Pompeo remains an executive producer on Grey’s, and provides the voiceover that opens and closes each episode.

In a recent interview, she hinted that she may not be done playing Meredith Grey, and I hear the showrunner change on Grey’s may increase the probability of her reprising her role in Season 20.

The contracts for several other longtime Grey’s cast members are also up this season, I hear, including Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia). Producing studio ABC Signature would have to make new deals with any of them to come back.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is wrapping up a transformational season, with Pompeo stepping back, Kelly McCreary leaving and five new main characters joining the show, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. The new cast additions have been mostly well received, with most — in not all — expected to be picked up for another season.

Nineteen seasons in, Grey’s Anatomy still ranks as ABC’s #1 entertainment series this season in adults 18-49. It is among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated dramas in the demo (#5-tie). Grey’s Anatomy averages 10.7 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms to rank as ABC’s #1 entertainment series in delayed multi-platform viewing.

Marinis is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.