Greg James To Host Channel 4 Reality Series ‘Rise And Fall’ From ‘The Traitors’ Maker Studio Lambert

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James is to host Channel 4 reality series Rise and Fall from The Traitors maker Studio Lambert.

James hosts BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, one of the most-listened-to UK radio shows, and Rise and Fall represents one of his few TV hosting gigs.

He will oversee the action on Channel 4’s latest big entertainment bet, in which 16 ordinary British people from all walks of life begin the game as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler or as part of the powerless as a Grafter. While the Rulers live in an opulent penthouse, the Grafters must survive in basic conditions in the basement. And much like life, those in power will be responsible for making decisions that affect those who have none.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of,” said James. “It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.”

The news was unveiled at a Rise and Fall screening this morning.

Channel 4 has gambled on an 18-part series of Rise and Fall and will be hoping Studio Lambert’s success with BBC One’s The Traitors is carried into 2023. The Traitors was the BBC’s top-rated new entertainment show of 2022 and was a major word-of-mouth success, having now been picked up in several other territories including the U.S.

Motion Content Group is producing Rise and Fall with Studio Lambert. Executive producers are Mike Cotton, Colin Whitaker, Kelly Lynn and Mark James for Studio Lambert and Martin Oxley for Motion Content Group. All3Media International is selling worldwide.