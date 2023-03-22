‘Grand Death Lotto’: Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, Dolly De Leon & Donald Elise Watkins Join Amazon Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has begun setting the supporting cast for its Paul Feig-helmed action-comedy Grand Death Lotto, with Ayden Mayeri (Somebody I Used to Know), Seann William Scott (Welcome to Flatch), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Donald Elise Watkins (Project Artemis) signing on for roles.

John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu lead the ensemble of the pic now in production, as previously announced.

The Amazon Original Movie is set in a very near future, in which a Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? You’ll need to kill the winner before sundown in order to legally claim their prize. New L.A. transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion-dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.

No word yet on the roles to be played by our four new cast members. But Rob Yescombe (Outside the Wire) penned the script. Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing alongside Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Feig, with Cena, Zack Roth and Yescombe serving as exec producers. Pic will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Mayeri can currently be seen starring alongside Alison Brie in the Dave Franco-directed rom-com Somebody I Used to Know, which recently launched on Prime Video. She previously starred alongside Jon Hamm in Greg Mottola’s Confess, Fletch, also recently appearing opposite Brie and Aubrey Plaza in Jeff Baena’s SXSW darling, Spin Me Round. Recent TV credits for Mayeri include Showtime’s comedy I Love That for You opposite Vanessa Bayer, and the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty alongside Tiffany Haddish and Franco. Also coming up for the actress is the comedy Cora Bora, led by Hacks breakout Meg Stalter, which recently premiered at SXSW.

Veteran comedic actor Scott leads Fox’s hit mockumentary series Welcome to Flatch, also helmed by Feig, which has thus far aired two seasons. His most recent film is likewise coming off a SXSW world premiere, that being The Wrath of Becky — a sequel to the action-thriller Becky, which managed to garner attention in theaters and on VOD, while launching at the height of the Covid pandemic. Also leading the Momentum Pictures thriller Bloodline and voicing the role of Crash in 20th Century Fox’s animated franchise Ice Age, the actor is best known for roles in the American Pie franchise and such additional blockbuster comedies as Role Models, Goon, The Rundown, Old School and Road Trip.

De Leon is coming off a BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated supporting turn in Ruben Östlund’s second Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness — a much-discussed satire, which recently landed three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. She’s previously been seen in revered Filipino director Lav Diaz’s drama Historya ni Ha, as well as the HBO Asia horror anthology, Folklore.

Watkins appears in Susanna Fogel’s dating thriller Cat Person, based on the viral New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, which recently premiered at Sundance. He prior to that starred opposite RJ Cyler and Sebastian Chacon in the Sundance prize-winning comedic thriller Emergency released by Amazon, and will also soon be seen opposite Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in Apple’s big-budget Greg Berlanti pic, Project Artemis.

Mayeri is represented by Gersh, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Scott by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; De Leon by Gersh and Fusion Entertainment; and Watkins by UTA and Robyn Bluestone Management.