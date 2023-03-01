‘Gotham Knights’ Casts ‘Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley as Villain Joe Chill

Gotham Knights has found its Joe Chill.

Doug Bradley, best known for playing Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise, will take over as one of DC Comics’ most infamous villains. Joe Chill irrevocably changed Gotham when he cruelly gunned down Bruce Wayne’s parents. And after fifty years of rotting on death row, Joe Chill is scheduled to be executed. But Gotham’s notorious “Patron Saint of Bad Guys” is not about to let his secrets die with him.

Bradley will appear in Episode 6 of Gotham Knights on the CW.

Producers Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux released this statement: “When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered … Doug Bradley. We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon. And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?”

