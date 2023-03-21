Good Fear Content Ups Scott Stoops To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Stoops has been elevated to Partner at management and production co. Good Fear Content, Partners Chris Bender and Jake Weiner announced on Tuesday.

Related Story Buchwald Promotes Rob Kim to Co-Head of West Coast

A manager at Good Fear since its 2015 founding, Stoops’ roster includes numerous prominent writers and directors across film and TV, a number of which have reached EP or Co-EP level. Among his most notable clients is Megan McDonnell, who was the first writer in on Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, after serving as a staff writer on the Emmy-winning WandaVision and its forthcoming spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, as well as Apple’s Dark Matter. Others include Rayna McClendon, who is currently working in the Star Wars universe after staffing on Obi-Wan and Willow for Lucasfilm; Aisha Porter-Christie, who is on Marvel’s Daredevil staff while writing Clifton for Peacock; Stephen Herman, who sold his horror spec The Culling to Lionsgate and is currently penning Sweet Tooth for New Line; The Lincoln Lawyer series’ Zach Calig; Poker Face‘s Wyatt Cain; and Rohit Kumar, who is running a yet-to-be-announced series for Netflix.

Stoops also reps emerging genre filmmakers including Indonesia’s Joko Anwar (Impetigore); Kirill Sokolov, who will direct the thriller Ultra for TriStar; and Santiago Menghini, whose first feature No One Gets Out Alive was released on Netflix.

“Scott Stoops has been an integral part of the Good Fear family since our founding,” said Partners Bender and Weiner. “He is a passionate advocate for the original voices he believes in, proactively creates opportunities for his clients, and goes above and beyond in everything that he does. He’s thoughtful, has great taste, and brings an inspiring energy to the team, all qualities that embody the company ethos we strive to build.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my colleagues,” added Stoops. “The premium Good Fear has always placed on investing in fresh and exciting voices shaped my approach to representation and afforded me the opportunity to work with so many talented artists. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of the companies’ continued growth, and to help lead our management group as we focus on an entrepreneurial, client first mentality in management.”

Stoops is a supervising producer on Peacock’s Satanic panic thriller series Hysteria!, penned by client Matthew Scott Kane, which will go into production this spring. He came to Good Fear after serving as an assistant at the company’s previous iteration, Benderspink, and got his start at Paradigm, where he segued from an assistant in the below-the-line department to an MP Lit group Agent Trainee.

Good Fear Content is in production on the My Spy sequel My Spy: The Eternal City at Amazon Studios, and is now in post on the horror-comedy The Parenting at New Line. Other notable clients of the company include Hidden Figures scribe Allison Schroeder; It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell, who just set a new Anne Hathaway-starring feature at Warner Bros; God’s Country’s Julian Higgins; and The Wilds creator Sarah Streicher.