Good Deed Entertainment Boards Dana Kippel & Ryan Jack Connell’s Psychological Thriller ‘The Pink House’

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio-based indie studio Good Deed Entertainment is teaming up with genre filmmaking team Dana Kippel and Ryan Jack Connell on their upcoming psychological thriller The Pink House.

Kippel (Hellhounds, Escape to the Cove) and Ryan Jack Connell (Reflect, The Afternooner) will star in and direct the film from their own script.

Kippel and Connell will produce under the banner of their Crazy Carrot Films company alongside Philip R. Garrett and Andrew James Myers at Good Deed Entertainment.

Grace Patterson (Cheer For Your Life, Spring Break Nightmare) also stars and produces.

Connell plays an introverted, mysterious young man on the run from the law who sets down in a small town that appears to be inhabited only by women.

He rents a guest house from two peculiar but charismatic women, played by Patterson and Kippel, who live in a building known as The Pink House.

As he attempts to move on with his life, these two women begin to pervade his personal space, both physically and psychologically.

When strange and horrific things start to happen, the young man does research on the women and the house, leading him to a terrifying discovery.

Good Deed Entertainment is an independent studio dedicated to producing, financing and distributing entertainment content for film, television and digital platforms.

Through its genre division, Cranked Up Films, GDE develops, produces, and distributes high-concept horror, grounded sci-fi and speculative fiction. Crazy Carrot Films is a Los Angeles-based company focusing on all genres with a metaphysical twist.

Connell is represented by Armada Partners and BRS Gage, Patterson is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

The Pink House will shoot in and around Ohio,