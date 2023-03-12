Skip to main content
Glenn Close Will Not Attend Tonight’s Academy Awards, Cites Positive Covid-19 Test

Glenn Close
Brigitte Lacombe

The Oscars will have a bit less glamour tonight, as actress Glenn Close will not be attending after testing positive for Covid-19.

Her illness was confirmed by her spokesperson. Close was expected to present awards along with such names as Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, and Harrison Ford, among others.

Media was required to test negative by the event producers, but did not need proof of vaccination. Those seated inside the Dolby Theater also had to test.

ABC will broadcast the 95th annual Academy Awards starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

