Gordon Ramsay’s Hit ITV Show ‘Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip’ Dealt Blow After Chef Walks Out Over Contract “Arguments”

Gino D’Acampo has announced that he has quit Gordon Ramsay’s popular ITV show Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip after a row over contracts.

The Italian chef said he would not be filming further series of the travel show, which also stars Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, because of other commitments and “arguments” over contracts.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip is produced by Ramsay’s production outfit Studio Ramsay and has consistently performed well for ITV, the British broadcaster.

In a video message on Instagram, D’Acampo told his 1.5M followers: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, the reason is simple, nothing to do with Gordon and Fred — the friendship is very strong … It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. And when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me.”

He said contracts had become “complicated” and it was time for the show to come to an end. “I rather [have] the friendship than get into arguments with contracts, so I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many many years. So that’s it really, thank you for watching the show,” he said.

D’Acampo, Ramsay, and Sirieix have filmed a season in Spain, which is yet to be broadcast on ITV. If D’Acampo sticks to his guns, it could be the final season. ITV declined to comment.