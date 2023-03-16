Gina Gershon, Rick Hoffman And Tim Dillon Round Out Cast Of Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ At TriStar And Spyglass

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman are set to join the cast of TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s horror pic Thanksgiving, Eli Roth’s next feature film which is based on the fake trailer featured in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse. Roth co-wrote the script with Jeff Rendell, with Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Rendell producing. TriStar recently landed the distribution rights to the film once the package hit the market a couple weeks back.

While the plot for the film is being kept under wraps, the horror thriller will star Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Milo Manheim.

The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory teaser about a pseudo movie in which a slasher makes his own carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town that makes a big annual fuss over the annual turkey day. One of the pivotal scenes involved Roth himself, separated from his head while in the throes of passion with a date in a convertible. It was popular enough that plans formulated to make a feature-length blood feast with Roth at the helm, but 15 years has passed since the original Grindhouse release and you could be forgiven for thinking that Thanksgiving was never coming.

Spyglass’ Chairman and CEO, Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production, will serve as executive producers alongside Cream Productions Inc.’s Kate Harrison. Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, Senior Vice President of Production & Development, will oversee the film on behalf of Spyglass. Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs will oversee the film for TriStar Pictures. Greg Denny will also exec produce.

The film will be released in theaters worldwide by TriStar Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

Gershon will next be seen playing ‘Moxxi’ opposite Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis in Lionsgate and Eli Roth’s highly anticipated adaptation of the hit video game Borderlands. She has also starred in Emily The Criminal opposite Aubrey Plaza and Rifkin’s Festival opposite Wally Shawn. This year her directorial debut can be seen for Lifetime with 12 Desperate Hours. She recently shot a multi-season arc on the NBC drama New Amsterdam and on the CW show Riverdale.

Hoffman currently appears in Billions opposite Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis on Showtime. Hoffman is best known for his fan favorite role as eccentric and endearing lawyer “Louis Litt” on all nine seasons of USA’s popular legal drama Suits. His work in feature films includes Hostel, directed by Eli Roth, and Blood Work, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, who currently hosts a podcast show The Tim Dillon Show. He won the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival and in 2017 he was named of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon’s Real NY Tour which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan.

Gershon is repped by Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Hoffman is repped by Impression Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency. Dillon is repped by CAA and Patti Felker of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP. Davenport is repped by Talent House. Sanelli is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams. Warren is repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency.