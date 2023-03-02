‘Fire Country’ & ’60 Minutes’ Newcomers Among 8 CBS Series To Average 10M+ Viewers Per Episode In MP+35

EXCLUSIVE: Fire Country and 60 Minutes have joined CBS’ 10 million-plus viewers club.

The broadcast network now has eight series that are delivering eight-figure viewership after 35 days of multi-platform viewing for the first half of the 2022-23 TV season. At the top of the list are NCIS (11.7M), Ghosts (11.6M) and FBI (11.4M) — all of which have previously hit this mark.

Others returning to the list are Blue Bloods (11.3M), Young Sheldon (10.8M), and The Equalizer (10.4M). Fire Country is currently averaging 10.3M viewers per episode in MP+35, and 60 Minutes is sitting at 10M.

According to CBS, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are also circling the milestone, managing 9.5M and 9M per episode, respectively.

The viewership numbers include both linear TV and streaming for episodes that have aired through January 8. CBS has seen immense growth in streaming viewership year-over-year among its most popular shows. Ghosts has seen an 80% uptick in viewership across Paramount+ and CBS digital platforms, while Young Sheldon has seen 111% growth.

The popular procedurals also continue to attract a streaming audience. NCIS has grown its streaming audience 32% year-over-year, while FBI has seen a 49% increase. Blue Bloods is up 53%.

Fire Country, a new entrant into CBS’ primetime slate, is already a top 10 series on Paramount+, according to the network.

CBS holds onto seven of the top 10 broadcast dramas, according to Nielsen data. Those are NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, Fire Country, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. The broadcaster also has four of the top five comedies in Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola.