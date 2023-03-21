Skip to main content
Gersh Signs ‘Cholitas’ & ‘The Waiter’ Director Raúl Martínez

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh on Tuesday announced their signing of Raúl Martínez, the Mexican director known for Spanish-language titles including The Waiter, which came in as the highest-grossing film native to the country in its July 2021 debut.

In the comedy penned by Alberto Bremer and Martínez, a waiter pretends to be an important businessman in order to reach the upper class through his entrepreneurial dreams.

Other notable big-screen titles from Martínez include Cuando sea joven for Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate’s Pantelion; The Patriarch for Panorama Global and Distant Horizon; and Grumpy Christmas for Panorama and Netflix. 

Martínez is currently attached to direct the comedy Cholitas, based on a script by Jason Richman, for 20th Century Studios and Hulu. Blumhouse will produce alongside Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions, with casting underway.

The Mexico City-based artist, who has also helmed over 40 episodes of the sketch-comedy series Backdoor, continues to be managed by Jorge Garcia.

