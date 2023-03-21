Gaten Matarazzo Talks End Of ‘Stranger Things’ & His Expectations For Dustin In The Final Season

Gaten Matarazzo is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things which is set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about the expectations for the end of the series.

“There’s an excitement there cause you always want to wrap it up and you want to see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” he told the late-night show host.

He continued, “There’s like a deep fear that’s been like – not only has it been amazing but it’s been like pretty great job security.”

Matarazzo started laughing as he added he was “back to freelance” after wrapping up the Netflix series. The actor also commented on what he hopes to happen to his character Dustin.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think it’s in the best hands it can be. Matt [Duffer] and Ross [Duffer] know these characters better than I think we might. It’s really interesting cause they trust us all very much to make our own decisions and go about the scenes the way we’ve always instinctually wanted to. I’ve never really given myself an opportunity to think of what they might want to do and now it’s the best time to start.”

Materazzo added, “I’d love to see a good launchpad for growth and I’d love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they’ve endured over the past few years.”

The actor has been part of the Stranger Things cast since its debut back in 2016 and enjoys the recognition he gets from fans of the show.

“I think it’s interesting to constantly be reminded how much people have resonated with it,” he said. “It’s something that’s so important to all of us and has been essential to the growth that I’ve had over the past – over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life.”

Watch the full interview in the video posted below.