‘Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel To Co-Star Opposite Omar Sy In ‘The Killer’ For Universal, Peacock And John Woo

Nathalie Emmanuel is set to join the cast of The Killer for Peacock and will star opposite Omar Sy in a leading role.

The two are toplining the reimagining of the 1989 John Woo film, which the auteur director is also set to helm and produce. The original pic starred Chow Yun Fat and follows an assassin who takes one last assignment in order use his earnings to pay for the surgery that will restore the sight of a singer he blinded. The details behind this new take are unknown.

The screenplay was written by writing partners Matthew Stuecken and Josh Campbell, as well as Eran Creevy and Brian Helgeland.

Universal Pictures’ EVP Production Development Sara Scott and creative development executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Atlas Entertainment’s Chuck Roven and Alex Gartner are producing.

Peacock announced The Killer as one of three upcoming original films from Universal Pictures and it is scheduled to premiere on the service this year.

The Emmy-nominated Emmanuel is best known for her role of Missandei in the HBO series Game of Thrones. She is also no stranger to Universal, having appeared in several Fast and Furious films as Ramsey and set to reprise the role in Fast X bowing in May.

Notably, Emmanuel starred in Quibi’s Die Hart opposite Kevin Hart and John Travolta, earning her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. She will reprise the role in the sequel Die Harter, which releases March 31.

Currently, Emmanuel is in production for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, starring opposite Adam Driver in the epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.

Most recently, the actress starred in Screen Gems’ horror film The Invitation opposite Thomas Doherty, which went to No. 1 at the box office on its opening weekend. Before that she starred in Netflix’s heist comedy Army of Thieves, the prequel to Army of the Dead.

Emmanuel is represented by APA, A&J Artists in the UK, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.