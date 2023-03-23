‘Funny Girl’ Star Lea Michele Will Miss Some Performances Of Broadway Hit

Lea Michele will miss upcoming performances of Funny Girl because of an unspecified “scary health issue” affecting her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo Reich.

The news was announced Wednesday by the former Glee star on her Instagram account, and show producers confirmed there as well.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote in the caption. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Below the picture, she added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The producers were more specific.

“Lea Michele will be out of both the matinee and evening performance today, Wednesday, March 22,” their statement said. “Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!”

Michele and husband Zandy Reich are the child’s parents.

The Funny Girl box office has been linked to Michele.

When stars Michele and Ramin Karimloo were on scheduled vacations, weekly grosses for the revival dropped $949,604 from the previous week, taking in $933,728 and filling only 84% of seats filled at the August Wilson Theatre, a stark contrast with the show’s typically sold-out houses.

Michele also missed some time early in the run last September when she was diagnosed with Covid.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Funny Girl will close September 3, with stars Michele, Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshuh extending their planned runs to see the show through to its final date.

Greg Evans contributed to this report.