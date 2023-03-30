Fulwell 73 Launches First UK Indie With ‘Blowing LA’ EP Sheldon Lazarus & Reveals Plan To Open Numerous Labels

EXCLUSIVE: The Late Late Show with James Corden maker Fulwell 73 has launched its first UK label, a factual production outfit with Blowing LA EP Sheldon Lazarus.

The pair have combined on Bitachon365, which will focus on a range of factual shows including true crime, contemporary documentaries and reality TV.

Sheldon Lazarus Alex Maguire

The move marks the opening of Fulwell’s debut UK production label. Leo Pearlman, the outfit’s Co-founder and Managing Partner, said it is “the first in a number of labels we intend to launch with creators and storytellers whose visions we are excited to support and amplify.”

“Fulwell 73 was founded on a reputation for noisy, ‘must-see’ TV shows and that’s why we’re thrilled to add a master storyteller to our stable through Sheldon with this new label,” added Pearlman.

Fulwell previously had a first-look deal with Lazarus’ former company Bitachon360, with the pair combining on the likes of Paramount+’s Blowing LA, Netflix’s D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! and Channel 4’s Auschwitz Untold: In Colour. Former ABC exec Lazarus also worked at the company as a Senior Development Executive. He is the founder of Rize USA, which sold to DCD Media in 2012, and the originator of the non-scripted division for Disney-supported ABC News/Lincoln Square in London.

Lazarus said: “This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter at Bitachon365. Fulwell 73’s partnership will help us to expand our programming proposition internationally, building on our existing relationships and offering audiences more unmissable content.”

In recent years, Fulwell 73 has had a major impact on both sides of the pond.

The Late Late Show indie is currently looking to life after the CBS late-night show once host Corden departs next month, while it is also behind the likes of Hulu’s The Kardashians, upcoming Disney+ doc Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All and Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.