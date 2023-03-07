‘Full Swing’ & ‘Break Point’ Sports Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix is taking another shot at both Full Swing and Break Point.

The streamer has renewed its sports docuseries for a second season.

It comes after golf series Full Swing teed off on February 15 and Break Point served up its first season on January 13. Filming has started on both to capture the 2023 seasons.

Full Swing follows a group of golf stars on the PGA Tour including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, on an off the course. It is produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films with exec producers Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith.

Similarly, Break Point follows top tennis stars including Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Ons Jabeur on an off the court across the ATP and WTA Tours. It is produced by Box to Box Films with Martin and Gay-Rees exec producing.

The first part of the series launched with five episodes, with a further five episodes launching in June.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”