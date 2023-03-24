Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ Adds David Terry & Miguel Pinzon For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: David Terry and Miguel Pinzon have joined Season 5 of Freeform‘s Good Trouble in recurring roles.

Pinzon will play Ethan, a former friend of Davia’s (Emma Hunton) from her days in New York who is in L.A. workshopping a musical he wrote. Terry will play Brayden, an actor and one of the musical’s three stars.

Their first appearance will be in Episode 3, which airs March 30.

Good Trouble follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Hunton, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff, Bryan Craig and Priscilla Quintana. Maia Mitchell left at the end of Season 3.

Pinzon previously had a recurring role in the second season of Hulu’s Woke. His other recent credits include guest starring on 9-1-1: Lone Star, recurring on YouTube Red’s Swipe Right, Freeform’s Mystery Girls and the Melissa McCarthy/Ben Falcone pilot Amy’s Brother. He is repped by APA and 23 Management Group.

Terry has also been seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star as well as How I Met Your Father, Lucifer and The Neighborhood. He is repped by Rothman/Andres Entertainment.

Good Trouble airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform and next day on Hulu.