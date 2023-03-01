‘Frasier’: Bebe Neuwirth To Reprise Lilith Role In Paramount+ Sequel Series

A familiar character will be returning for the Frasier sequel series. Bebe Neuwirth, who recurred as Lilith in the original series, will reprise the role in the Paramount+ follow-up, reuniting with Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Frasier (Kelsey Grammer).

From writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Neuwirth is the first confirmed original series cast member to join Grammer in the follow-up series.

Bebe Neuwirth

When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith (Neuwirth), in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier (Grammer) is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages.

Check out a teaser below.

Cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Anders Keith as David.

Harris and Cristalli executive produce the series with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. As previously announced, James Burrows is set to direct the first two episodes. Frasier is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Neuwirth originated her breakout role of Lilith in the iconic sitcom Cheers and reprised the role in the Frasier spinoff. Her most recent credits include a series regular role on HBO Max’s Julia and recurring on Duncanville, The Good Fight and The Flight Attendant, among others. On Broadway, she has won two Tonys for her performances in the revivals of Sweet Charity and Chicago.