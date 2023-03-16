Fox Unveils Major Expansion Of Century City Studio Lot With 9 New Soundstages, Media Campus

Fox Corp. is planning a major building overhaul and expansion of its Century City lot including nine new soundstages as well as a media campus, office space and focus on related transportation infrastructure.

Los Angeles continues to struggle to meet the demand for sound stages, which is increasingly driving production and entertainment jobs outside the region.

The project, called Fox Future, will bring the number of stages to 24. Additional stages will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and designed for modern film, television and content.

A new LEED-Platinum designed media campus office building will support lot operations. Located on the Lot along Olympic Boulevard, the 24-floor building will focus on creating collaborative open spaces and shared and private offices, all designed specifically for film and TV production.

It said the move seeks “to build the studio of the future amid the continued evolution of Century City, which was born out of the Fox studio backlot and designed as intersection of creativity, business, and entertainment production” in LA.

“The Fox Studio Lot is one of the most iconic and treasured production locations in the history of entertainment and is a rich part of our history,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch. The Fox Future project represents a long-term commitment to our industry, to our community, and to the City of Los Angeles.”

Fox estimates the project will generate approximately $9 million in direct annual revenue to the City of Los Angeles, maintain thousands of existing jobs by helping to curb runaway production and create new jobs throughout Southern California.

It will provide over $20 million in anticipated Transportation Improvement and Mitigation Fees, which focus on West Los Angeles specific improvements, and further support of the much-anticipated Metro D-Line when it opens to Century City in 2025.

MORE TO COME…