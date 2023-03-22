Fox Entertainment Developing Animated Comedy ‘HAVOC!’ From Michael Glouberman, CRE84U

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Entertainment and Bento Box are developing an animated comedy called HAVOC! from veteran television writer Michael Glouberman and CRE84U Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons), Monica Gil-Rodriguez (Borrego) and Jaime Aymerich (producer of Julie and the Phantoms).

HAVOC! is described as the story of a brilliant, egotistical super-villain who starts from scratch in his latest attempt to take over the world, forming a ragtag team of eccentric misfits to help him on his quest. Together, they navigate the challenges of the world around them, which is far more difficult when you’re working out of the basement of your one-bedroom apartment.

Glouberman is a Peabody-winning writer who has written for shows such as The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls, Malcolm in the Middle, and 3rd Rock From the Sun. He recently served as a consulting producer on CBS’ How We Roll. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency and attorneys Del, Shaw & Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Founded in 2020, CRE84U has set up projects at Fox, NBCUniversal, Disney and Netflix. In 2021, its film division produced and released Borrego for Paramount. It is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Allied Management Group and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.