Fox Developing ‘No. 1 Supreme Citizen Of America’ From Comedian Peter S. Kim

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing No. 1 Supreme Citizen of America, a single-camera/hybrid comedy from comedian Peter S. Kim.

From Fox Entertainment, the comedy focuses on a USA-obsessed immigrant Sun Min Kim (Kim) as he attempts to ace his upcoming citizenship test by hitting the road and learning what it means to be American from the multi-faceted citizens of our expansive nation. Kim will also write and executive produce the comedy.

Jim Margolis will serve as showrunner.

Kim is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was named Just For Laugh’s New Face of Comedy in 2021. He’s a series regular on Amazon’s animated comedy Fairfax, and recently filmed a sketch pilot presentation called Seoul Hunters for Warner Media. His additional screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yes Day and Spies in Disguise.

As a writer, Kim was staffed on the latest two seasons of Fox’s Housebroken, and has developed half-hour pilots for ABC, NBC, and Disney Channel. He is also the co-host of the podcast Ajumma Show.

Margolis’ credits include Patriot Act, Veep, and The Daily Show. He is repped by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Kim is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner, & Klein.