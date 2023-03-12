Former Disney Star Jenna Ortega Remakes ‘The Parent Trap’ With Fred Armisen For ‘SNL’ Skit

Jenna Ortega could have starred in a remake of The Parent Trap.

Ortega, who was a child actress and star of Disney Channel comedy Stuck in the Middle, did, however, give it a go on Saturday Night Live.

She teamed with her Wednesday co-star Fred Armisen to read through the lines, while Bowen Yang directed.

Ortega, who was not born when the Lindsay Lohan-fronted remake of The Parent Trap premiered in 1998, may have aged out of actually starring in a new version of the body identical twin comedy, but in the skit, she played both 11-year-old twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

Armisen, as Raymond, was just helping out reading the lines, or was he?

The Parent Trap, which was based on David Swift’s 1961 Hayley Mills-fronted comedy, starred Lohan as well as Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. It was directed and co-written by Nancy Meyers.